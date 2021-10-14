David “Dave” Liston, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Liston, age 79, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Washington Square Nursing Home, Warren.

He was born on July 21, 1942, in Columbiana, son of the late Eliza Liston.

Dave had worked as a Truck Driver for Schneider National where he had logged over one and a half million miles and was the recipient of a 17-year safe driver award.

He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam and was involved in the VFW and the American Legion.

Dave enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, hunting, golfing, camping and boating with friends and families. He was an avid Ohio sports fan including the Buckeyes, Browns, Indians and Cavs.

Dave is survived by his two sons, Eric Alan (Tanya) Liston Sr. of North Lima and Craig (Michelle) Liston of Raleigh, North Carolina; his son’s mother, Victoria Johnson of Youngstown; three grandsons, Alex Mosier of Austintown, Deven Liston of North Lima and Eric Alan Liston, Jr. of Austintown; a granddaughter, Destany Eliza Liston of Virginia Beach and many cousins including, John Liston and Cheryl Liston Drexler.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 18, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and for one hour prior to the funeral on Monday.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

Burial will take place at a later date in Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

In memory of Dave donations may be made to your local American Legion or VFW.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

