COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Cusick, age 73, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Mr. Cusick was born on March 12, 1948, in Tampa, Florida, son of the late William Cusick and Frances Rankin Cusick.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth “Jean” D’Altorio Cusick, whom he married on June 14, 1968; two sons, Paul (Nicolette) Cusick and Eric (Joy) Cusick; a daughter, Jennifer (Matt) Strank; two sisters, Debra (Fred) Day of Austintown and Lorie Hajdu; three brothers, Curtis, Brian and William Cusick; six grandchildren, Gabe Cusick, Olivia Strank, Anthony Cusick, Matthew Strank, Julian Cusick, and Jude Cusick and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brother, Michael Cusick.

Dave spent four years in the U.S. Air Force having served during the Vietnam War.

He had worked as an assembler for General Motors, Lordstown for 30 years and for the City of Columbiana Park and Cemetery Department for 20 years.

Dave enjoyed being Dave Cusick. He was funny and always made people laugh. Dave was proud of his family. He was a true friend to everyone who knew him. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Dave was an avid golfer and enjoyed all the members of “The Evening with the Stars Golf League”. He also coached football at Crestview High School with his son and was known as “Papa Q”.

Most recently, Dave could be seen greeting and helping customers at Newton’s Service Station. He loved riding his Harley and was a true gear head at heart. He was a jack of all trades and the family motto was “If Pappy can’t fix it, we’re screwed!”

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 24, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A private family burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Crestview High School, c/o Crestview Touchdown Club, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

