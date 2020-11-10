David Bejamin Weaver, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Benjamin Weaver, 72, of Columbiana, died on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman after being stricken at his home.

Mr. Weaver was born on May 27, 1948 in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late David and Emma Ruth Good Weaver and had lived in this area all of his life.

He was a self employed dairy farmer and was a Minister of the Salem Mennonite Church.

He is survived by his wife, Eva Ann Rhodes Weaver, whom he married on October 11, 1969; two sons, Timothy (Rachel) Weaver of Guatemala and Douglas (Rose Mary) Weaver of Columbiana; five daughters, Joy Weaver of Columbiana, Elaine (Kevin) Martin of Ephrata, Pennsylvania, Arlene (Nathan) Sweigart of Morgantown, Pennsylvania, Janice (Justin) Brandt of Tolstoi, Manitoba and Anita (Nathan) Bender of Kippen, Ontario; two sisters, Ruth Anne (Mahlon) Martin of Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania and Joanna M. (Harry) Neuenschwander of Salem; a brother, Joseph (Elaine) Weaver of Columbiana; a brother-in-law, Steven Yoder of Homeworth; 41 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Miriam Yoder and a grandson, Lavern Brandt.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Salem Mennonite Church, 40725 Lodge Road, Leetonia.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the church, with the Salem Mennonite Church Ministry Team officiating.

Burial will take place at Salem Mennonite Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

