David Andrew Wilkinson, Youngstown, Ohio

Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home

October 22, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
OBIT GENERIC 2 960x540

More from MyValleyTributes:

 YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Andrew Wilkinson, 63, formerly of Salem, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home following a long illness.

Mr. Wilkinson was born June 30, 1956 in Bellevue, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Alice Saxton Wilkinson. 

He graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from The College of Brockport, State University of New York in 1977. 

He was a news reporter for the Morning Journal, Lisbon from 1975-1980; the Salem News and East Liverpool Review from 1980-1983 and last at the former Youngstown Vindicator from 1983-2011. 

He was a member of the Abundant Life Fellowship, New Waterford.

He is survived by a brother, James R. Wilkinson.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date. 

Professional services were entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. 

Sign the register and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Elmton Bereavement Luncheon

Trending on WKBN.com