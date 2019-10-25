David Andrew Wilkinson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Andrew Wilkinson, 63, formerly of Salem, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at his home following a long illness.

Mr. Wilkinson was born June 30, 1956 in Bellevue, Ohio, a son of the late Robert and Alice Saxton Wilkinson.

He graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from The College of Brockport, State University of New York in 1977.

He was a news reporter for the Morning Journal, Lisbon from 1975-1980; the Salem News and East Liverpool Review from 1980-1983 and last at the former Youngstown Vindicator from 1983-2011.

He was a member of the Abundant Life Fellowship, New Waterford.

He is survived by a brother, James R. Wilkinson.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.

Professional services were entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

