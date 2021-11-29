David A. Flynn, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Even after taking all possible precautions, David A. Flynn, 81, passed away from Covid-19 on Thursday, November 25, 2021, with his wife and children by his side.

David Flynn was born on July 18, 1940, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Harry Leonard Flynn and Katherine Nadine Yanney Flynn.

David was a 1959 graduate of Shaker Heights High School and attended Ohio State University.

In 1963, while living in Columbus, he began his career in the automobile business as a salesman at Winders Chevrolet. His combination of natural salesmanship and love for cars made him an immediate success. He was later employed by Buick Motor Division as District Manager until 1974 when he approached the owners of Columbiana Buick Oldsmobile about purchasing the dealership. This was the first of many car dealerships he would own and operate during the next 47 years.

David added Cadillac and Chevrolet franchises to Columbiana Buick Olds, purchased Donnell Ford of Boardman in 1982, The Honda Store of Boardman in 1991, Power Chevrolet Buick GMC of Calcutta in 2003, Donnell Ford Lincoln of Salem in 2006, as well as Suzuki/Yugo of Youngstown, Performance Trucks, Team Chevrolet and Wide Track Pontiac. The Flynn Automotive Group became one of the largest and most successful auto groups in northeastern Ohio and will continue to be family owned and managed, carrying on the legacy David built.

David Flynn was a fierce competitor whether it was in the automobile business, at the drag strip or driving his cigarette boat Aeromarine I, with his ocean racing team. In 1974, David was awarded the U.S. Navy Silver Cross for Civilian Bravery at Sea for rescuing three helicopter pilots who had crashed into the ocean during a race at the Dry Tortuga Islands near Florida.

David was as generous as he was hard working. His employees were his large, extended family and he cared deeply for each of them and their family members. His generosity extended to many charitable organizations and people in this area. He was instrumental in providing support to establish Heartland Christian School in Columbiana as well as providing funds for the students at Williamson School in Youngstown to enjoy field trips, receive clothing and enjoy extra school activities for over 35 years. He was proud to support many other charities and individuals who needed help.

In 1992, he married Janet DeLucia of Columbiana and together they began their dream of helping to establish the Flynn Spay Neuter Clinic at Angels for Animals in Canfield, Ohio. David and Janet had always shared their home with many stray and homeless dogs and cats. He was proud to be associated with the people who worked so tirelessly to build Angels for Animals.

David enjoyed many activities related to his love for boating and classic cars. Pursuing cars that reminded him of his drag racing years was one of his favorites. He enjoyed attending car auctions all over the country as well as local car shows where he would try to find cars that resembled those driven by his friends from Cleveland in years past. He also found great pleasure in an evening boat cruise with his family and never tired of watching the sunset.

David’s words of advice and expressions were unmatched, they will be carried on forever.

He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved brother, James L. Flynn.

David is survived by his wife, Janet; his children, Stacey (Dondi) Pangalangan, Christopher Flynn, Shannon Flynn, Samuel Flynn, Katherine Flynn and Bonnie Flynn; his grandchildren, Talia Pangalangan, Tabitha Pangalangan, Connor Flynn and Chelsea Flynn.

He was a member of Grace Church of Columbiana.

Due to the Covid-19 situation, memorial services will be held at a later date.

Professional arrangements were made by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

The family has requested that any donations be directed to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

