Daryl L. Walter, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daryl L. Walter, age 71, of Columbiana, died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on May 17, 1948 in Canton, a son of the late Myron and Gertrude Heints Walter.

Daryl had worked as a farmhand for Firestone Farms for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta Griffin Walter, whom he married on May 4, 1985; a daughter, Rhonda Walter of Columbiana; a son, Jeffery Walter of Columbiana; two sister, Myra Riffle of Glasgow, Kentucky and Marge Walter of Huntington, West Virginia and by a brother, Paul Walter of Hanoverton, Ohio.

Daryl was preceded in death by two sister, Janice Hearn, and Shirley Walter.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

