Daniel James Wojton, Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel James Wojton, Sr., age 85, of Salem, died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Hospice House, Poland.

He was born on February 23, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, son of the late Stanley and Josephine Gorski Wojton.

Daniel had worked as a welder and was a member of Evangel Baptist Church.

He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Daniel was an avid golfer and bowler and belonged to many different bowling leagues. He also enjoyed wood working and making models. Daniel had a contagious smile and laugh and made friends everywhere he went, he never met a stranger.

His wife, Marilyn Faith Williams Wojton, whom he married on June 23, 1966, preceded him in death on January 19, 2018.

Daniel is survived by a daughter, Deborah A. (Al) Heim of New Middletown; three sons, Daniel J. (Lori) Wojton, Jr. of Canfield, James D. Wojton of Poland and David A. Wojton of Canfield; a sister, Theresa Susa of St. Louis, Missouri; a grandson, Joseph Rosado of New York and a granddaughter, Katie Lynn Wojton of Canfield.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Veronica Feret; two brothers, Edward Wojton and Joseph Wojton and an infant brother, Stanley Wojton.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Youngstown.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 17, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.