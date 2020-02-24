Daniel “Dan” Shirley, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel “Dan” Shirley, 36, of Columbiana, died on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born on June 30, 1983, in Toledo, Ohio, a son of Joyce Abram Shirley and the late Donald Shirley.

Dan had worked as a branch manager for Woodforest National Bank in Salem for the past ten years.

He volunteered with Junior Achievement and various food banks.

Dan loved sports. He was an avid Notre Dame and Detroit sports fan and loved competing in fantasy sports leagues. He mostly enjoyed spending time with the people he loved most, his family and his friends. He loved being a father and attending his children’s extracurricular activities, as well as, being an uncle. He also loved vacationing and binge-watching television shows with his “Other Half,” Carrie Martin, as well as, spending time on the farm with his horses, “Sooty” and “Chase.” Dan will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his longtime domestic partner, Carrie Martin of Columbiana; two children, Kaylee Martin and Jason Martin, both at home; his mother, Joyce Shirley of Boardman; three brothers, Derik Shirley of Shadyside, Ohio, David (Kim) Shirley of Louisville, Ohio and Doug Shirley of Boardman, as well as, two nieces and five nephews. Also surviving are his three “fur babies,” Leyland, Jedi and Bellamy.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Kari Lankford, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.