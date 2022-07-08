COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dale R. McClain, age 76, of Columbiana, died on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on July 24, 1945, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Joe and Emma Collins Colundjia.

Dale was a graduate of West Middlesex Joint High School and Shenango Valley School of Business.

After school, he worked as a clerk for Sharon Steel for 30 years.

Dale was a very meticulous man who loved maintaining his home and working in his yard. He loved music and enjoyed taking long walks, biking, traveling and spending time with his wife. Dale was a man of strong faith.

He enjoyed attending church when he was able, as well as volunteering for various organizations, including Second Chance Ministry.

Mostly, Dale will be remembered as a man who loved life.

He is survived by his wife, Rhoda Zook McClain, whom he married on May 15, 2004.

The family will receive friends on Monday, July 11, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Cheryl Vanatsky officiating.

Burial will take place at the Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Dale’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.