COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Criss Joe Lamoncha, age 71, of Columbiana, graduated from this earth on Friday, June 23, 2023, at UPMC Shady Side, Pittsburgh. Surrounded by his family, Criss spoke his final words, “I’m Done. Thank you Lord, thank you Lord, thank you Lord. I’m Ready. I’m Tired.”.

He was born on December 23, 1951, in Salem, son of the late Russell and Margaret Hoover Lamoncha.

Criss was a patternmaker and an owner of Humtown Products, Columbiana.

He attended Old North Church, Canfield.

He was a member of the Leetonia Sportsman’s Club, the Christian Motorcycle Association, the American Foundry Society and a lifetime member of the Appalachian Trail. He enjoyed repelling, scuba diving, biking and jogging. When he traveled, he enjoyed trying the local restaurants that were featured on the Food Channel. Criss was a mentor to many people.

His wife, Charmaine Ellen Hawkins Lamoncha, whom he married on June 28, 1986, preceded him in death on April 15, 2015.

Criss is survived by his brother, Mark (Sheri) Lamoncha of Leetonia; sister, Maryann Daffeh of Columbus; two sisters-in-law, Roxie (Don) Witmer of Columbiana and Marcia J. (Sherman) Griggs of Lisbon; brother-in-law, Forrest D. (Susan) Hawkins of Lisbon; his loving companion, Cathleen Williams and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Karen Lamoncha and a sister-in-law, Lorie Hawkins.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the Old North Church, Canfield. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Rick Enlow officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning County, 1300 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510 or Feed My Sheep of Rogers, P.O. Box 239, Rogers, OH 44455.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

