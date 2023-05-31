COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Craig Matthew Snay, age 51, of Columbiana, died on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Boardman.

He was born on March 30, 1972, in Salem, son of Richard and Joan McMurray Snay.

Craig had attended Kent State University, majoring in English literature and minoring in theater, he then went on to obtain his master’s degree.

Craig was involved with various community theaters throughout his life and enjoyed writing, directing and starring in all types of productions.

Craig is survived by his mother, Joan Snay of Columbiana and a brother, Todd R. (Rebecca) Snay of Cleveland.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Snay and a brother, Daniel Wayne Snay.

Memorial donations may be made to Stage Left Players, P.O. Box 178 Kennsington, OH 44427.

Arrangements are pending, please check back shortly for service information.

