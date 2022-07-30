SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corleen “Sue” Sayers, age 74, of Hilliard, died on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Avita Health System – Galion Hospital, Galion.

She was born on February 7, 1948, in Salem, daughter of the late Edwin and Julia Warrick Conkle.

Sue had worked as an EMT.

She enjoyed horse shows, animals and loved her family.

Her husband, Millard Lee Sayers, whom she married on August 24, 1968, preceded her in death on January 5, 1979.

Sue is survived by her son, Thomas (Missy Basinger) Sayers of Hilliard; a daughter, April Joy (Timothy Shea) Sayers of Weirton, West Virginia; two sisters, Gloria (John) Simon of Johnstown and Darlene (Robert) Whitmore of Anderson, South Carolina; six grandchildren, Tabby McLaughlin, Andrew McLaughlin, Kayla Thomas, Chelsey McLaughlin, Katelyn Thomas and Heaven Sayers and three great-grandchildren, William Blakovich, Addison Smith and Anna Blakovich.

She was preceded in death by a grandson, Austin Sayers.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana and on Friday August 5, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Services will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org/donate.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

