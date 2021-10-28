Cora Lea Delligatti, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cora Lea Delligatti, age 90, died on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at her son’s home in Lisbon.

She was born on March 2, 1931, in Kingmont, West Virginia. Daughter of the late Clarence and Edna Shaver.

Cora especially loved our large family gatherings. She was quite the cook making homemade cavatelli, ravioli and pizza. She enjoyed doing Sudoku puzzles and watching Jeopardy. She was a loving “Nana” to her grand and great-grandchildren. She lived for 25 years in Boardman raising her sons and working for many years at Brentwood Originals. After moving back to her hometown of Fairmont West Virginia, she worked for 15 years at Sam’s Club and several years at Marion County Historical Society.

Her husband Frank Delligatti, Sr., whom she married on February 3, 1951, preceded her in death on August 1, 2011. They celebrated 60 years together.

Cora is survived by her three sons, Victor (Liz) Delligatti of Mineral Ridge, Thomas Delligatti of Ona, West Virginia and Frank (Marsha) DelliGatti of Lisbon; six grandchildren, Tara Delligatti of West Virginia, Dustin Delligatti of West Virginia, Christopher Delligatti of Salem, Aimee (Richard) Dunn of Indianapolis, Zachary (Jenny) DelliGatti of Irwin, Pennsylvania and Stephanie (Ryan) Daniels of Niles. Numerous great-grandchildren as well.

She was also preceded in death by three sisters, Pam Brown, Elsie Floyd and Jeanie Rogers Wilson all of Fairmont West Virginia; two daughters-in-law, Barbara (Kissack)Delligatti and Sarah (Kupka)Delligatti; and a grandson, Dean Delligatti.

A memorial celebration will be held in Fairmont, West Virginia at the Carpenter-Ford Funeral Home on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

A Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Church, Fairmont West Virginia, with a luncheon following.

She will be interred at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Fairmont, West Virginia.

Donations may be made in Cora’s memory to Immaculate Conception Church, 329 Maryland Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554 and/or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512

Local arrangements have been handled by Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home.

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Friday, October 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.