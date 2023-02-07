COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clifford W. Gorby, age 81, of Columbiana, died on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at his home in Columbiana.

He was born on February 13, 1941, in Middleton Township, son of the late Bartlett and Lillian “Gertrude” Wilson Gorby.

Clifford owned and operated Cliff’s Septic Business and worked for Mellinger Lumber/Tri W in Leetonia and Miller Castings in Columbiana.

He enjoyed helping his family and friends and watching westerns.

Clifford is survived by his two sons, David (Janet) Gorby of New Waterford and Timothy (Dede) Gorby of Leetonia; two sisters, Florence Barnhouse of Bethesda and Hazel Ewing of Salem; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Brian Wayne Gorby; four sisters, Helen, Myrtle, Dorothy and Susan and nine brothers, Roy, Glenn, Harold, Wilbur, Roland, Herman, Edwin, Floyd and Lawrence.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

No formal funeral service will be held.

Burial will take place at East Carmel Cemetery, Rogers.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E State St. Suite B, Salem, OH 44460 or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

The family would like to thank community hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

