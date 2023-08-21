COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claude A. Berry, Sr., age 85, of Columbiana, passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center in Columbiana.

He was born on June 27, 1938, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Andrew Berry and the late Harriet Robinson Berry-Heaton.

Claude was a graduate of Beaver Falls High School and had worked as a plumber, owning and operating Berry Contracting. He was a hard worker who loved working with his hands.

Claude enjoyed watching football and cheering on the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Mostly, Claude enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Elaine Powell Berry, whom he married on July 22, 2017; his daughter, Debbie (Dennis) Suderman of Melbourne, Florida; son, Chuck Berry of Washingtonville; stepson, Anthony (Heidi) Tribe of Girard; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Claude Berry, Jr.; one brother; one sister, and a great- granddaughter, Claudia Eleanor.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with his son, Chuck Berry officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Claude’s memory to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

