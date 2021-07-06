Clara E. Metze, Rogers, Ohio

ROGERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara E. Metze, age 72, of Rogers, died on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital, Boardman.

She was born on September 11, 1948, in Rogers, daughter of the late Charles and Alda Gorby Butler.

Clara was above anything else a loving wife, mother and grandma. She had a special talent in the kitchen and loved cooking. Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren.

Clara is survived by her husband, George Metze, whom she married on July 27, 1974, a daughter, Brandy (Ron, Jr.) Ogg of East Palestine; a son, Eric (Kristy) Metze of Rogers; a brother, Charles “Bub” (Barb) Butler of East Liverpool; three grandchildren, Austin, Cierra and Shelby and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four sisters, Sandra Hostetter, June Rogers, Donna Jean Butler and Sally Butler and a Step-sister, Barbara DePillo.

Services will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 12:00 Noon at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Cyndi Midlick officiating.

Burial will take place at East Carmel Cemetery, Rogers.

