COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy L. DePillo, age 68, of Columbiana, passed away on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at her home.

Cindy was born on November 1, 1955, in Great Falls, Montana, daughter of the late Lester and Esterlee Joy McMaster Travis.

She had worked as the Litter Control Manager for Litter Control for Columbiana County Litter Prevention and Recycling.

She was a member and led the Mutual UFO Network Group and she loved Star Trek. She loved animals and as a child enjoyed 4-H and horses.

Cindy is survived by her life partner, Daniel Tharp of Columbiana; her son, Jon-Lee (Courtney) DePillo of Youngstown; her grandson, Layne Allen DePillo and her brother, Merle (Marilyn) Travis of Leetonia.

She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Allen DePillo.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, where a funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Curtis Tharp officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Memorial donations may be made to an animal charity of the donor’s choice.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

