Christine M. Davis, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine M. Davis, age 62, of Lisbon, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at her home.

She was born on July 30, 1959, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, a daughter of Kenneth Field and the late Nancy Mockrud Field.

Christine had worked as a teacher for Head Start in Lisbon for several years and was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church in Columbiana.

She enjoyed knitting, reading and followed politics. Mostly, Christine enjoyed cooking and baking. Her apple pies will be missed by all who had the privilege of eating one.

She is survived by her three sons, Wyatt S. (Marlana) Davis of Lisbon, Kristofer (Yolanda) Davis of Boca Raton, Florida and Billy Davis of Lisbon; her father, Kenneth Field of Columbiana and by a sister, Kathy (Charles) Shelley of Anchorage, Alaska. Also surviving are three grandsons, Rowan Toalston, Miles Davis, and Soren E. Ditter and by her three granddaughters, Larken Toalston, Abigail Davis and Yoana Davis.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Holly Anne Toalston and a sister, Joanne E. Field.

A “Celebration of Life” service will be announced by the family at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 29, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.