Charlotte L. Lepowsky, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte L. Lepowsky, 89, passed away Saturday morning, November 23, 2019 at Whispering Pines Village.

Mrs. Lepowsky was born October 22, 1930 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles and Estelle Rearick Raymer.

Charlotte had previously lived in Columbia, South Carolina.

She loved gardening and cooking with her husband, Charles, who passed away in March of 2014.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirley (Randall) Carletti of Columbiana; a sister, Virginia Hill of Kittanning, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Randi (Dustin) Garris and Ryan (Michelle) Carletti and two great-grandchildren, Cecilia and Reno Carletti.

She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Rodkey and a sister, Jean Goldstrom.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

