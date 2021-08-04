Charles “Tom” T. Brown, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles T. “Tom” Brown, 87, of Columbiana, passed away, Monday, August 2, 2021, at his home with family by his side.

He was born December 3, 1933, in Rochester, Pennsylvania, the son of Charles S. and Harriet Myers Brown.

Tom graduated from Hopewell High School in 1950 and was a graduate of Geneva College.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957.

Tom worked as a metal buyer with LTV Steel in Pittsburgh and Cleveland, retiring in 1997. Tom was also employed by Visiting Angels as a caregiver for his son, Randy, for 12 years.

Tom was a member of the Columbiana United Methodist Church; he sang in the choir and was part of their Way Station project.

He coached peewee football and was a basketball referee. He also served on the Hopewell Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends and was a former member of the New Middletown Farmers and Sportsmen Club, where he shot with the trap team. He also loved spending time at the YMCA in Boardman.

Tom married his first wife, Nancy Porter in 1956 and resided in Hopewell Township, Pennsylvania and later in Avon Lake, Ohio for 24 years before moving to Columbiana. After Nancy’s death in 2015, Tom married Anne Benner in 2017.

Along with his wife, Tom leaves a son, Randall Brown; a daughter, Kathy (Jack) Pettibon; two granddaughters, Kristen (Kevin) Hook and Hallie (Brian) Galgano; one great-grandson, Emmet Hook and two great-granddaughters, Everly Hook and Scout Galgano, as well as Anne’s son, Matthew Benner and granddaughters, Sydney, Reagan and Alexis Benner. He also leaves a brother, John (Elaine) Brown of Leesburg, Florida.

There will be no calling hours but a celebration of life is planned at a later date.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to our friends, church family and the Beaver Lake neighborhood for their prayers and many kindnesses.

Professional services are being handled by the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home. You may send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

