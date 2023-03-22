COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles L Rupert, age 76 of Columbiana, died of a massive stroke on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born on December 11, 1946, in New Waterford, son of the late Lloyd and Inez Trotter Rupert.

He has lived in Columbiana for 53 years.

He was a graduate of Crestview High School class of ’65. The following year he attended Salem Trade School for machine shop training.

During 1967-1970 he served four years in the U.S. Navy, stationed on the west coast. He was on two different ships, the USS Isle Royal and the USS Cleveland, which cruised the Western Pacific & Vietnam.

Following an honorable discharge, he was employed with Deming Pump Company for 35 years until their closure and worked at the new Home Depot in Salem until his retirement in 2012.

In his earlier years he was an avid bicyclist completing several century tours and a GOBA. Chuck was a true handyman and mister fix-it. From a honey do, Dad can and Grandpa please, it always turned out great.

Chuck married his high school girlfriend and they had 55 wonderful years together.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife, Carol Chellis Rupert; daughter, Carrie (Nick) Pohl; son, Chad (Karry Taylor) Rupert and three granddaughters, Jenna Rupert, Sydney Madden and Victoria Rupert. Also surviving is a sister-in-law, Judy Chellis and several nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank the staff, especially Catlin, in the Cardiovascular Intensive Care unit at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for the wonderful and compassionate care given to him and the family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 25, 2023 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, where a memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Columbiana Area Meals on Wheels.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 23 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.