COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Red” Glen Esenwein, age 89, of Columbiana, died on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, Columbiana.

He was born on September 3, 1933, in East Fairfield, son of the late Glen and Edith Newcomer Esenwein.

Red had worked as a machinist for the former NRM and Fordees and he served on the Columbiana Fire Department.

He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, camping and fishing.

Red is survived by his three daughters, Deborah (Jaime) Nunez, Lynne (John) Wilson and Cheryl (Jack) Rapp and his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought him lots of enjoyment.

The family will be celebrating his life with a private service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Columbiana Fire Department, 28 West Friend Street, Columbiana, OH 44408.

