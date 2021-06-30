Charles Edward Longbottom, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Edward Longbottom, age 72, longtime resident of Columbiana, went home to join his heavenly family on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, with his wife and children by his side after a brave, hard fight with leukemia.

He was born on September 25, 1948, in Salem, the youngest child of the late Emmet and Mary Krautner Longbottom.

Chuck was a 1966 graduate of Leetonia High School and was drafted into the United States Army and served in Vietnam, where he was disabled.

He worked for Myers Equipment, E. W. Bliss Company and then Prudential Insurance. Chuck was also a photographer with Robert Senn Studio. He was always taking pictures of his kids and grandchildren.

Chuck enjoyed trips to Florida, Disney and annual trips to Kennywood. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s sports, school activities and always making bets with them.

Chuck met his wife, Barbara “BJ” J. Longbottom in 1972 and they married on September 7, 1973. They had three children, Jon Longbottom of Indianapolis, Indiana, Lyndsay (Chad) Blakeman of North Lima and Ashley (Joe) Kistler of Columbiana. Chuck was blessed with three wonderful grandchildren, Lexus and Jayce Blakeman of North Lima and Mila Kistler of Columbiana.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Wanda McCoy, Joan Tullis and Averill Gottke; two brothers, Raymond “Chow” Longbottom and Paul Longbottom and a special uncle, Tex Faulkner of Pennsylvania.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with services immediately following with Reverend Ronald Blakeman.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana with military honors by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion Honor Guard.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

