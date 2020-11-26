Charles E. Koch, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Koch, age 96, of New Waterford, was called to his heavenly home Monday, November 23, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Boardman, following complications from COVID.

Chuck was born at home on September 23, 1924, in New Waterford, Ohio, son of the late John and Mary Evelyn Mochwart Koch and had lived in this area all of his life.

Chuck served in the US Navy during World War II.

He had worked as a banker for 47 years for the New Waterford Bank where he also served as President and Chairman of the Board.

He had a passion and love for New Waterford that extended to serving in many aspects of the community; Boy Scouts, charter member of Lion’s Club, member and elder at the former New Waterford Presbyterian Church, served on village council for 16 years, involved with the New Waterford Park, 2006 Citizen of the Year, inducted in the Hall of Fame for Crestview Alumni Association in 2013 and was active with the New Waterford Cemetery Association for over 50 years. He was also a member of the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion, East Palestine Masonic Lodge #417 F&AM, charter member and had served as president of the Community Bankers Association and the board for the Ohio Bankers Association. He was considered a local historian and loved fishing, hunting, traveling and golfing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, the former Nora Jean Bruce, whom he married on July 3, 1948; his son, Stephen (Jane) Koch of Columbiana; his daughter, Sandra Koch Rodabaugh of London, Ohio; sister, Sara Kelly of Dallas, Texas; three grandchildren, Heidi (Hugh) Koch-Showe, Molly (Liam) Koch Gruzs and Sarah (Mike) Riedel Puckett; six great-grandchildren, Victoria, Norah, Charlie, Matilda, Caleb and Rachel and numerous nieces, nephews and stepgrandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, George R. Koch; a sister, Emmaline Hammersmith; his son-in-law, Bob Rodabaugh; a niece, Mary Robert and a nephew, Jeff Koch.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Margaret Petre and all of the hospital staff who cared for Chuck.

Due to the covid restrictions the family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made Village of New Waterford for the Park c/o 3760 Park Ave. New Waterford, OH 44445 or consider doing a random act of kindness as Chuck would.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles E. Koch, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.