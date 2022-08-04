COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Charlie” Russell Miner, age 83, formerly of Columbiana, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on July 20, 2022.

We thought if a man could be immortal, it just might be “The Captain”, but God must have needed a house remodeled in heaven. He left his earthly body doing what he loved to do most, working outside.

He was born on March 17, 1939, in Fairfield Township, Ohio and grew up in the area, the son of the late Tim and Evelyn McCoy.

Semper Fi… a motto Charlie lived by. Whether it was his family and friends, work, or volunteer activities, he was always faithful and never met a stranger. He was a selfless volunteer for innumerable organizations, and a stickler for excellence. He lived every minute of his 83 years and 126 days on this earth to the absolute fullest – residing in Ohio, Florida and Georgia.

In July 1957, Charlie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He was selected to serve in the prestigious 8th and I Marine barracks in Washington D.C., where he performed ceremonial duties and protection for then President Dwight D. Eisenhower. While his excellent record in the Marines set him up for a successful military career, his heart was back home in Columbiana, Ohio with Paula Biery.

Charlie and Paula were married in 1959.

After separating from the Marine Corps, he joined the Ohio State Highway Patrol, where he served at multiple patrol posts throughout the state and left his indelible mark wherever he went. He was proud of being a trooper and the organization he represented. He was selected for and graduated from the FBI Academy in 1986. After retiring at the rank of Captain, he worked for the Ohio Department of Transportation as the Mahoning County Manager.

Although his professional accomplishments were many, he would say his most important job was being a husband, father and grandfather. He cared for his wife Paula until her final days after suffering from Alzheimer’s and set the bar high as a father and grandfather. You could always count on Grandpa Miner to cheer you on, share his opinion, give you hell, or maybe even some “walking around money,” but not always in that order. Most importantly, he was the rock to all of us who loved him dearly.

A fierce competitor always, he obtained his first-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do at age 75 and attended the gym twice a day up until his passing. His daily presence and consummate humor will be missed by friends at Tim’s Gym in Byron, Georgia – his second home after Paula died.

Charlie’s insightful high school yearbook inscription read:

“Charlie really isn’t quiet. In plays he was a real riot. In basketball he did his best. In the world to come he will pass the test.”

With flying colors, Captain. Semper Fi.

Charles is survived by two sons, Barry (Lisa) Miner of Columbiana, Ohio and Steven (Chrissy) Miner of Warner Robins, Georgia; a daughter, Lorri (Dean) Whitacre of Columbiana, and grandchildren, Megan (Eric) Carl, Lisa (Frank) Buckley, Bryce (Katina) Miner, Madison (Julian) Wittman, Austin, Noah, and McKenna Miner, and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Jensen and a brother, Paul Miner.

On Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., family will receive friends at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Military honors will be accorded by the United States Marine Corps.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to: A Run 2 End Alzheimer’s Race, 108 Statham’s Way, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

