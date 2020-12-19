Charles Baird, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Charlie” Baird, age 72, of Lisbon, died on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Canterbury Villa of Alliance.

He was born on June 5, 1948 in East Syracuse, New York, son of the late Claude and Marilyn Valley Baird.

Charlie had worked at General Motors and was a member of Lake Mount Church of Christ. He was an Evangelist and loved his ministry, practicing throughout, New York, Kentucky, Michigan and Canada. Charlie was a jack of all trades and could do just about anything from carpentry to auto repair.

He is survived by his wife, Frances “Frenchi” Lyman Baird, whom he married on April 15, 1967; two sons, Charles and Althea Baird of Fort Worth, Texas and Scott E. and Tonya Baird of Sandy Creek, New York; two sisters, Nancy and Al Cook of New York and Brenda and Frank DeAngelo of Connecticut; two brothers, David and Nancy Baird of South Carolina and Bruce and Anita Baird of Florida; three grandsons, Jarred Emmett Baird, Gabriel Austin Baird and Cee Jay Charles Baird and a granddaughter, Christa Lee-Ann Baird.

Charlie was preceded in death by a brother, James Baird and a sister, Sandra Schug.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Mount Church of Christ, New Waterford. Social distancing and mask protocol will be followed.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will take place at East Carmel Cemetery, Rogers. Where military honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lake Mount Church of Christ or to the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles “Charlie” Baird, please visit our floral store.