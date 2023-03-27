EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene “Char” Ann Mackall, 62, died peacefully on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at home after a heroic fight.

Char was born February 14, 1961, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Dana Marie Harsch and James Edward Browne.

Most recently, Char worked at the Way Station of East Palestine.

Char’s talents were many, but she most enjoyed cooking, laughing and laying on the couch.

Her beautiful life and witty personality will always be cherished by her husband of 20 years, Curtis “Curt” Mackall. She is survived by her children, Patrick (Megan) Buckley, Timothy (Elizabeth) Buckley, Brian Buckley, Kayla (Nathan) Quetot, Curtis Mackall and Corina (Brian) Councell; 15 grandchildren; brothers, Sean (Chris) Browne and James (Georgene) Browne; mother and father-in-law, Kenneth and Mary Ann Mackall; sister and brothers-in-law, Deanna (Brett) Lyder, Reesey Mackall and Randy (Brenda) Mackall; many cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other family members and dedicated friends.

In addition to her mother and father, preceded by her death was her stepdaughter, Jessica Ann Mackall.

The family will celebrate the life of Char with a private celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date and time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

