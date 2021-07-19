Cecil L. Conkle, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecil L. Conkle, 78, of Crestview Road, New Waterford, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by his loving family on Monday, July 19, 2021, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Cecil was born September 29, 1942, in New Waterford to the late Cecil M. and Kathleen J. Weaver Conkle.

Cecil was the jack of all trades when it came to his employment, he had many different business interests before his retirement.

Cecil had several hobbies and interest. He loved boating, tractor pulling and having coffee and lunch with the guys.

Cecil was a 50-year member of the East Palestine Masons and he was a Shriner. He transported many children to the Shriners Hospital and loved helping them as much as possible.

Surviving him are three daughters, Barb (Scott) Baumgardner of Columbiana, Becky (Eric) Perkins of Poland and Chrissy (Dave) Norris of New Waterford. He leaves eight grandchildren, Stephenie (Joe) Beight, Jennifer (Larry) Proctor, Dan (Stephanee) Baumgardner, Justin Perkins, Collin Perkins, Nate (Brooke) Norris, Dakota (Ashley) Norris and Carlie Norris. He also leaves 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Bev (Dave) Groubert and a brother, Keith (Linda) Conkle along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia. Per Cecil’s request no viewing will be held.

A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday July 23, 2021, at the church with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at the New Waterford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Youngstown Shrine Club transportation fund at P.O. Box 302, North Lima, OH 44452.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

