Catherine O. Justice, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine O. Justice, age 82, of Columbiana, died on Friday, July 17, 2020 at her home in Columbiana.

She was born on June 13, 1938 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late LaClair and Roberta Cunningham Nelson.

Catherine had worked as a salesperson for JC Penny for nearly 40 years and was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Columbiana.

She enjoyed taking family vacations to Geneva on the Lake but mostly she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, D. Eugene Justice, whom she married on October 14, 1958; two daughters, Barbara J. (Ronald) Dattilio of Salem and Susan M. Treep of Leetonia. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren, Lucas (Melanie) Dattilio of Uniontown and Jacob Dattilio of Salem.

Catherine was preceded in death by a son in-law, Dick Treep.

Private family services will be held.

Memorial donations may be made to: Dementia Society of America at www.dementiasociety.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

