NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carren Chamberlin, 82, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Christian House in East Palestine.

She was born August 22, 1941, daughter of the late Russell and Helen Rowland Bush.

Carren was a graduate of Greenford High School in 1959.

She worked several years at NRM and went on to own and operate her own beauty salon “Curl Cottage” for many years.

She was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Leetonia.

Carren was always giving of herself. She published a cookbook “We Are One” with proceeds given to the American Heart Association to purchase 8 AEDs (Automated External Defibrilators) that were given to various schools in Columbiana and Mahoning County, as well as East Palestine and Campbell emergency services many years ago. Carren was known for sharing all of her wonderful food and baked goods, especially her pies which were like no other. She quickly learned to perfect her cooking and baking, as her mother passed away when she was 13 years old. She was passionate about awareness and educating people on heart illnesses because of her own heart condition. She was top walker in the AHA Heart Walk for several years. Carren was a member of the American Legion Post #290 Auxiliary of Columbiana. She was also a volunteer for many years at both St. Elizabeth Hospital of Youngstown and Boardman and made thousands of prayer bags for patient distribution as well. As an avid seamstress all of her life she donated thousands of vibrant colored pillowcases she made for children with cancer. She was a recipient of the Valley Legacy Award for her accomplishments in the community. Carren was also a past member of several quilt guilds in the area as well as the Order of Eastern Star and worked 25 years at Shaker Woods Festival in years past.

She is survived by her daughter, Hollee (James) Gates of New Waterford; two stepdaughters, Lisa (Barry) Miner of Columbiana and Rae Ann (Jeff) Stoy of Columbiana; a brother, Gary (Stephanie) Bush of Alliance; sister-in-law, Sue Bush of Salem; seven grandchildren, Brandon Gates of New Waterford, Nickolas (Lindsay) Gates of Salem, Bryce (Katina) Miner of Columbiana, Madison (Julian) Wittman of Columbiana, Joshua Stoy of Columbiana, Jake Stoy of Columbiana and Alexandra Stoy of Columbiana and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Raymond Chamberlin on January 9, 2024; a brother, Darrell Bush; stepmother, Alice Bush; father-in-law, Allan Chamberlin; mother-in-law, Ruth Chamberlin; stepmother-in-law, Carol Chamberlin and was also preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Bowen.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 15, 2024, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, where a funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

We would like to thank the Christian House of East Palestine and Patriot Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion they provided to our family.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

