NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Sue Dickinson, age 79, of New Waterford, died on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at her home in New Waterford.

She was born on January 23, 1944, in Rogers, daughter of the late Harley and Olive Walters Rice.

Carol had worked as a Cashier for Vittle Village in New Waterford and was a member of the New Waterford United Methodist Church. She was well known to be a giving and caring person who made everyone feel loved and welcome. Carol had a wonderful sense of humor, was the life of the party and loved cake.

Her husband, Bert Dickinson, whom she married on September 2, 1961, preceded her in death on, March 24, 2016.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Kelly Price of New Waterford; son, Greg (Candie) Dickinson of New Waterford; five grandchildren, Logan Price, Emily (Dusty) Wilms, Dustin (Ashley) Dickinson, Nathan (Christie ) Dickinson and Carly Price; three great-grandchildren, Harvey Dickinson, Theodore Dickinson and Cynthia Dickinson; three sisters and her dog, Sassy.

She was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Greg Aker officiating.

Burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

In lieu of flower memorial donation may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 Route 165, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.