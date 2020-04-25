Carol J. Lappert, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol J. Lappert, age 82, of Columbiana, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, Columbiana.

She was born on January 2, 1938 in Akron, Ohio, daughter of the late Raymond and Ida Mae Olds Ewing.

Carol had worked as a Bookkeeper and was a past member of the First Christian Church of Columbiana.

She was a loving wife and mother. Carol enjoyed working on the family farm as well as gardening, canning, cooking, and baking.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years Keith Lappert, whom she married on October 3, 1959; a son, Dennis Lappert of Salem; a daughter, Denise (Blaine) Heaven of North Lima; two grandsons, Dustin “DJ” (Heather Smith) Lappert and Dalton Lappert; a great grandson, Dennis G. Lappert; sister-in-law, Shirlie Ewing of Cuyahoga Falls and many nieces and nephews.

Carol was preceded in death by an infant son, Keith Lappert, Jr., an infant daughter, Deanna Lappert; a sister, Barb Parker and by three brothers, Ray Ewing, Jr., Jim Ewing and Herb Ewing.

Carol deserves a memorable tribute. However, do to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family has decided to plan a memorial service with details to be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made in Carol’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

