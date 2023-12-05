NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Bretz, 74, passed away on December 1, 2023, after a brief illness. She lived her life in her childhood home that was built by her grandfather, Joseph Bretz.

Born on November 14, 1949, Carol was the daughter of Carl and Hazel (Bowers) Bretz.

She was a 1968 graduate of Crestview High School. Carol completed a B.A. and a M.A. in English at Youngstown State University.

Carol began her professional career in 1976 as an outreach worker at Columbiana County Community Action Agency. Moving up the ranks, she became executive director in 1989. She grew the organization to over three times the size with over 25 grant funded programs at her retirement in 2015.

Her love of nature was apparent in everything she did. She served on the board of the New Waterford Cemetery, where she will be with her parents. She supported the Beaver Creek Wildlife Education Center. She loved birds and participated in the Christmas Bird Count since the 1970’s. She also supported education on all levels from childhood though adulthood. She was also inducted into the Crestview Hall of Fame. She encouraged all people to do their best and to lift themselves to their full potential.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Robert Bretz and Robert Eicher. She is survived by several cousins.

To honor Carol’s life, friends and family will gather at 5 p.m. at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home at 28 N. Main Street, Columbiana, OH on Friday, December 8, 2023. Judge Carol Robb, one of Carol’s closest friends, will speak at 6:00 p.m. Afterwards all are invited to do so to honor this incredible woman. There will be a service at the New Waterford Cemetery Chapel at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Memorial tributes can be given to Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406. She loved cats and will have a cat room named in her memory in the Angel Wing.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.