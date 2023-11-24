COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol A. Morrow, age 85, of Columbiana, died at home on Thursday, November 23, 2023.

She was born on January 3, 1938, in Leetonia, a daughter of the late Alfred and Esther Krautner Girard.

Carol was a licensed beautician and retired as a supervisor from the Ohio Turnpike Commission where she had worked for 25 years at gates 232 and 234.

She was an avid book reader and enjoyed puzzle books and traveling.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Jean Bussard of Boardman; son, Michael (Marian) Morrow of Indian Land, South Carolina and another son; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Gerald (Nancy) Girard of Boerne, Texas and Fred (Judy) Girard of Worthington, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by a son, Charles Allen Morrow; her sister, Tonia Scott; brother, Ricky Girard and two grandchildren, Shane Bussard and Michael J. Morrow.

Per her wishes, no services will be held.

Instead, the family request that donations be made in Carol’s memory to: Harmony Cares Hospice 7206 Market Street, Suite B, Boardman, Ohio 44512-4562.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.