POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen Ruth Williams, 89, of Poland, was re-united with her husband Rand, on February 8, 2023, from her home in Poland.

Carmen was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on July 11, 1933, the second of the three daughters of the late Charles and Katherine Blackwell Searth.

Carmen was a majorette at Springfield Local High School before graduating in 1951.

While having been a very gifted cook, flower gardener, and crafter, by far Carmen’s two greatest passions were her family, and her church, Calvary United Methodist in North Lima. Among the many roles in which she served the church over a span of seven decades was church secretary for sixteen years, organist, choir member, various offices in its women’s club and Disciples class, co-founder of the church library, founder of its widows club “The Sassy Single Seniors”, apple dumpling maker extraordinaire, and even just as a willing pair of extra hands wherever they were needed.

On July 13, 1952, she married Rand David Williams who preceded her in death on August 25, 2016. Also leading the way for her on her journey to eternity was a sister, Dr. Charleen Davis, and daughter-in-law Deborah Williams.

Carmen is survived by her three sons; Mark (Marnie) Williams of Canfield, Lee (Charlene) Williams of Poland, and Dale (Patricia) Williams of Papillion, Nebraska; her sister Marilyn Houser of Osgood, Indiana; grandchildren Melanie, Jennifer, Drake, Alex, Christina, Stephen, Thomas, Amy, and Jonathan, as well as great-granddaughters Marleigh and Scarlett and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home in Columbiana where the family will receive friends on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Patrick Smith officiating.

Burial will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in North Lima.

