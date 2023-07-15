COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl R. Dodson, age 87, of Columbiana, passed away in his sleep on Friday, July 14, 2023, at his home.

He was born on November 16, 1935, in Columbiana, the son of the late David and Evelyn Stratton Dodson.

Carl was a veteran of both the Navy, where he served aboard the U.S.S. Leyte during the Korean War, and the United States Army, where he served as a Screaming Eagle in the 101st Airborne during the Vietnam War. He loved his country and was extremely proud of his military service.

After his service, Carl worked in maintenance for Kaiser Refractories/National Refractories for nearly thirty-seven years, before retiring in 2001. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Leetonia and the American Legion Post #290, Columbiana. Carl enjoyed weightlifting, running and taking long walks. He was a very handy man who was always willing to help a neighbor or friend. Mostly, he was a family man, affectionately known to his children, grandchildren and his great grandchildren as “Papa”.

His wife, Jane Audrey Rapp Dodson, whom he married on September 27, 1957, preceded him in death on, September 4, 2011.

Carl is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Mayer and Karla Van Fossan, both of Columbiana; five granddaughters, Courtney (Scott) Wilson, Dr. Bethany (Stuart) Carilli, Ashley Mayer, Autumn (Jenna) Van Fossan and Sarah (Alexa) Van Fossan; three grandsons, Justin (Valerie) Mayer, Jacob Van Fossan and Benjamin (Heather) Van Fossan; ten great-grandchildren, Nolan Hoaglin, Scott and Grady Wilson, Brendon Carilli, Kylie Dailey, Connor and Adeline Felger, Lucas and Kaley Mayer and Violet Lake; four sisters, Mary Jane Burrell of New Springfield, Patricia Cope, Dawn (Paul) Rance and Shirley Johns all of Columbiana.

A private family services will be held at a later date at the Columbiana Cemetery Chapel with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating and military honors being accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290 American Legion Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be made in Carl’s memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

