EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Odel Black, age 87, of East Palestine, died on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Salem.

He was born on March 16, 1934, in Unity Township, son of the late Clarence and Susie Felger Black.

Carl had worked as a welder and stretch mill operator for Republic Steel and LTV.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, model trains and was an avid woodworker.

His wife, Jean Elizabeth Smith, whom he married on June 24, 1972, preceded him in death on, April 15, 2005.

Carl is survived by his two daughters, Nancy (George) Faulkner of East Palestine and Diana Hightland of Salem; a son, John (Evelyn) Black of Negley; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Welch; three sisters, Mary L. Kugler, Grace Weber and Lois Snyder and two brothers, James Dugan and Richard Black.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 17, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Services will be held at 12:00 noon with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.