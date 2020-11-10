Carl F. Landis, II, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl F. Landis, II, 66, of New Waterford, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Carl was born on February 10, 1954 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, son of the late Carl and Blanche Stufft Landis.

Carl was a member of Common Ground Church Community.

He received his undergraduate degree from Westminster College and his masters degree from University of Kentucky.

Carl worked as a medical physicist in radiation oncology for University Hospitals.

He loved geocaching, fishing, serving in his church communities and traveling but most of all spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, the former Janine Weitzel, whom he married on August 18, 1984; two daughters, Emily (Matthew) Poyton of College Park, Maryland and Heidi Landis of Salem, a sister, Debby (Ray) Jankowski of Latrobe, Pennsylvania; two nephews, John Jankowski and John Curtis and two nieces, Leah Jankowski and Carrie Strickland;

He was preceded in death by a sister, Beth Curtis.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. To protect the families that we serve, our staff, and you, our neighbors and friends, we ask that visitors use face masks and follow the social distancing protocol.

Private family services will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 with burial in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin, Pennsylvania.

Memorial donations may be made to JAARS (Jungle Aviation and Radio Services) c/o PO Box 248 Waxhaw, NC 28173 or Wycliffe Bible Translators c/o PO Box 628200 Orlando, FL 32862.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com

