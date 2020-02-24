Bruce Atkinson Humphries, Jr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Atkinson Humphries, Jr., 71, of Columbiana, went home to the Lord’s merciful arms on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Windsor House at Parkside Health Care Center, Columbiana.

He was born December 20, 1948 in Akron, to Bruce Atkinson Humphries, Sr. and Audrey Marilyn Anderson Humphries.

Bruce graduated in 1967 from Marion Harding High School, Marion.

He enlisted in the Army in 1968 and served until 1972. Bruce served in Vietnam as a Military Intelligence Army Security Agency Specialist (Radio Communications) and earned the rank of Sargent, a Bronze Star and marksmanship awards, then continued in the Army Reserves for two additional years.

Upon returning to the States, Bruce attended Ohio State University, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Welding Engineering in 1978.

He worked for numerous companies in numerous states over the years, working on government defense projects.

Bruce had lived in Sebring for eight years before moving to Columbiana/Parkside.

Bruce was married for 22 years but divorced. They raised miniature longhaired dachshunds. Bruce loved the furry little companions, hunting, fishing, jokes, cross-country and downhill skiing, military and sport parachuting, teaching Sunday School to seniors, visiting homebound seniors and administering communion, participating in Toastmasters, delivering hospice items to homes, being part of the National Ski Patrol System and the 82nd Airborne gatherings, as well as, cooking.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents.

Those surviving are sister, Marta (Greg) Aker of Columbiana; nephew, Shawn (Heather) Aker of Columbus; niece, Leslie (Colby) Garrity of Columbiana; great-nieces/nephews, Kenley Garrity, Abel Garrity and Lola Aker; one uncle, Don Frazier of Nevada and cousins, Brian (Sarah) Frazier and their two daughters, Melia (Shawn) and Chani (Jeffrey) of Nevada, Mark (Susan) Frazier and their son, Joshua of Cincinnati and Charles (Janet) Waldman and their children of California.

The family wishes to thank ALL the employees at Parkside Nursing Care Center for their loving and committed support to care for Bruce during his 21-month residence.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Upper Room Fellowship, 500 Sponseller Road, Columbiana, OH 44408 at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Burial will be in Marion Cemetery, Marion at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Memorial contributions if you so desire may be sent to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, www.dav.org or call 877-647-VETS (8387).

Send condolences to the family at www.familycareservices.com.

