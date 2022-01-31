COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce Albert Feicht, 84, of Columbiana Ohio passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, January 30, 2022.

He was born in Greenford, Ohio April 28, 1937, the son of Dorthea Cobourn Feicht and Howard L. Feicht of Greenford, Ohio.

He is survived by the love of his life since he was 16 years, Carolyn Harris Feicht. Bruce and Carolyn were married March 28, 1959 and enjoyed 62 years together; his children, Todd James (Diana) Feicht of Salem, Ohio, Joel Eric Feicht of Columbiana, Ohio and Julie (Joe) Lee of Davidson, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Amy Schoup, Todd James Feicht, Tori Feicht, Noah Feicht, Charlotte Feicht, Savannah Lee and Ava Lee and three great-grandchildren. Bruce is also survived by his sister, Phyllis (Bill) Ferguson of Salem, Ohio.

He was preceded in death his siblings, Vernon Feicht, James Feicht and Verla Wilms.

Bruce was a graduate of Greenford High School in 1955 and Mount Union College in 1959 with a B.S. in Education and followed with a Master’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State.

After graduation, He began his career as a math teacher and coach at Columbiana High School. While teaching, Bruce and Carolyn owned and operated Feicht’s Antique and Classic Auto Restoration in the heart of downtown Columbiana. Over 18 years, they made many memories traveling the country buying, selling and restoring antique cars. He had a passion for finding antiques that, with a little or a lot of love, were restored to perfection. When Todd, his oldest son was 16, he had quite the selection of muscle cars to drive around town! Everyone in Columbiana knew Bruce, whether he was pumping their gas, teaching, or coaching their kids! At the height of the business, Feicht’s Antique’s employed 26 full-time employees and even his mother-in-law.

Bruce’s second passion and love was sports! His coaching career spanned 55 years starting in Columbiana in 1959, where he coached middle and high school football, basketball and was the assistant track coach to the legendary Waldo Ward. He coached the Columbiana High School Varsity basketball team for two years where he even coached is daughter, Julie. Bruce served as the President of Columbiana School District Board of Education and Columbiana County JVS Board of Education.

In 1985, Bruce continued his teaching and coaching career at Wellsville High School. Over the next, 15 years, he taught high school math and Occupational Work Experience. He continued his coaching career with junior high basketball, assistant varsity HS football and served as the boy’s Assistant Varsity Track Coach. Bruce was the Wellsville Varsity head track and field coach for ten years where his teams won over 55 dual meets, many county meets, second and third place at the Ohio State track and field meet and proudly coached three girls State Champions. He was most proud that his son, Joel was 400 meter state runner-up and Julie went on to play college basketball.

Bruce loved to coach his kids from the stands! You could always hear “dad’s” voice and cheers of encouragement, coaching and passion above everyone else!

Continuing his coaching, Bruce served as the Wellsville varsity girls basketball coach for two seasons where his final team went 19-4 and was ranked #8 in Ohio. After finishing is high school coaching career, Bruce was named as the head men’s basketball coach at Ohio Valley Business College where over two years, his teams ranked in the top 10 nationally and were invited to national championship tournament. For eight summers, Bruce volunteered at Westminster College basketball camps and in his spare, time refereed OHSAA volleyball. Bruce loved coaching and teaching and always found the best in every student and strived to help then to reach their full potential. Bruce’s influence and caring will last a lifetime.

Bruce spent his retirement enjoying and loving his wife, Carolyn and his children and grandchildren. He could always be found at a baseball, softball, volleyball game, or a swim meet. His grandchildren were his great joy. Bruce was a loving husband, amazing father and grandfather who was kind, funny, hardworking, and a bit stubborn. He will be greatly missed. God rest in peace.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Services will be held at 5:00 p.m. following visitation.

Burial will take place at Columbiana Cemetery at a later date.

Tributes can be made to the First Harvest Food Bank, Youngstown.

