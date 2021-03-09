Brian Richard Kyser, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Richard Kyser, age 47, of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home.

He was born on January 11, 1974 in Salem, son of Nancy Crowl Kyser-Hofmann and the late Richard Kyser.

Brian was extremely talented. He enjoyed woodworking, drawing and had a passion for music and playing the guitar. He also found great peace in journaling and recording his own profound thoughts. Those who knew Brian, know that his life was not easy. He struggled daily with various forms of mental illness, as well as numerous chronic health issues that ultimately took his life too early. Through it all, Brian’s heart of gold, love for his family and selfless personality is how he will best be remembered.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Kyser-Hofmann; his sister, Michelle (Chris) Kyser-Wrobleski of Marysville, Ohio; brother, Bradley (Laura) Kyser of Delaware, Ohio; his beloved niece, Melissa (Josh) Slepicka of Peachtree City, Georgia and his beloved nephew, Spencer Wrobleski of Statesboro, Georgia. Also surviving is his longtime companion, Trudy Avery of Columbiana, Ohio and his two special aunts, Martha Black of Uniontown, Ohio and Sally (Ron) Chamberlin of Leetonia, Ohio.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana where masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Private family services will be held at the funeral home.

Brian will be laid to rest next to his father at the Columbiana Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

