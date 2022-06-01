COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian L, Lang, 72, passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at his home following a short illness.

Mr. Lang was born February 2, 1950 in Hazen, North Dakota, a son of the late Elmer and Nita Goetz Lang and lived in this area most of his life.

He was a graduate of Bethany College in Mankato, Minnesota and had been employed in logistics in the trucking industry for 36 years, retiring from Aim National Lease in 2015.

He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Cornersburg.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Marybeth D. Shaffer, whom he married on August 16, 1980; two sons, Blair P. Lang and Blaine C. Lang, both of Columbiana and a sister, Sherry (David) Carpenter of Slaughter, Louisiana.

Brian was preceded in death by a sister, Yvonne Maxim and a brother, Henry Lang.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Duane Jesse officiating. Friends may call at the church from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. prior to services.

Interment will follow in the Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Debt Reduction Fund at Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Sign the register and send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.