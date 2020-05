COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Daniel Patrick, age 53, of Columbiana, died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on April 5, 1967 in Youngstown, son of Daniel and Emilia “Mickey” Czekanski Patrick.

Arrangements handled by Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home.

