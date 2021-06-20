Brenda Sue May Condon, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Sue May Condon, 61, of New Waterford, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11:50 a.m., due to cancer, at her home in New Waterford.

She was born on April 7, 1960, in Salem, Ohio, daughter of Charles and Scherry Shaw May, Sr.

Brenda worked at Sparkle Market and retired after 20 years of service.

She was a loving grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Brenda is survived by her six children, Niki Condon, Darla DeCapio, Marc Condon, Virginia Beckett, Mike Condon and Brandy Condon; her father, Charles R. May, Sr.; four siblings, Amy Papania, Charles “Bud” R. May, Jr., Clarence “Butch” A. May, Scherry L. May II and her fiancé, Lionel “Lonnie” Dickey; 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Scherry Lee May; a daughter, Georgia Lynn, who passed before birth; a grandson, Xavior Michael Cox and her husband, Damien Condon.

A celebration of life service held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at familycareservices.com.

