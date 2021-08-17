Brenda Slabaugh, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda Slabaugh, age 62, of Columbiana, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at her home with her husband, Phil and her son, Jordan present.

She was born on June 28, 1959, in Millersburg, Ohio, a daughter of Arlene Miller and the late Elwyn Miller.

Brenda was a 1977 graduate of Dalton High School in Dalton, Ohio.

A month later, on July 16, 1977, she was married to the love of her life, Phil Slabaugh. Together they had two sons, Andrew and Jordan. They have been happily married for the past 44 years.

Brenda was currently employed by CARTS in Lisbon but had spent much of her working career working as an administrative assistant.

She was an active member of the Leetonia Mennonite Church where she worked alongside her husband, performing secretarial duties and teaching Sunday school, however, her favorite thing to do was spend time with her family.

Brenda is survived by her loving and dedicated husband, Phil Slabaugh; her two sons, Andrew Slabaugh of Seattle, Washington and Jordan Slabaugh of Columbiana; her mother, Arlene Miller of Dalton, Ohio; sister, Becky (Bob) Schwinn of New London, Ohio and her three brothers, Royce Miller of Goodyear, Arizona, Mike Miller of Massillon, Ohio and Rich (Katie) Miller of Dalton, Ohio.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Leetonia Mennonite Church, Leetonia and again on Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the church, with Pastor Matt Hamsher and Pastor Jim Bartholomew officiating.

Burial will take place at Midway Mennonite Cemetery, Columbiana.

The family request that no flowers be sent to the church if compelled donations may be made to a charity of choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

