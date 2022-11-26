SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Syx Finch, age 78, of Salem, died on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with her family by her side.

She was born on May 13, 1944, in Alliance, the daughter of the late Harold Syx and Doris Faloon Syx Gobely.

Bonnie graduated from West Branch High School. She received her Bachelors of Science in Secondary Business Education and Vocational Business from Youngstown State University and then obtained her Masters in Math from Ohio University.

She was a member of Bethel United Church of Christ in Beloit, as well as several different Bible study groups.

Bonnie had worked as a business teacher at Swiss Hills Career Center in Woodsfield, Ohio for 26 years and was active in her teacher’s union where she had served as treasurer. She enjoyed mentoring new teachers and was proud that she was able to take several students to compete at both state and national competitions. Bonnie had also served as an advisor for the Business Professionals of America.

She retired from teaching to spend time with her beloved grandchildren. She loved attending their various sporting and extracurricular activities. Bonnie enjoyed reading, crafts, crocheting, painting, sewing quilts and making clothes for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Delmer Paul Finch, whom she married on April 29, 1967. Together, they had three sons, William Paul (Patricia) Finch of Uniontown, Ohio, Kevin Michael (Stacey) Finch of Clayton, Ohio and Andrew Shawn (Sarah) Finch of Columbiana; also surviving are her grandchildren, Addison Rebecca Finch and Devon Shawn Finch.

Bonnie was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca Ann Finch.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Friday, December 2, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana. Services will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Allen R. Kahler officiating.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Knox Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

