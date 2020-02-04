Bonnie Morrow, Washingtonville, Ohio

WASHINGTONVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Morrow, 78, of Washingtonville, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

She was born on July 4, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Edward and Lucille Schultz Baier.

Bonnie was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Leroy Morrow, whom she married on October 25, 1959, a son, Donald Louis Morrow of New York, New York and two grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by son, Jeffery Brian Morrow

No services will be held at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 S Range, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

