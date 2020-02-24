Bonnie L. (Fitzwilliams) Kupec, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie L. Kupec, 72, of Leetonia, died on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Hospice House, Poland.

She was born on July 29, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph and Agnes Larson Fitzwilliams.

Bonnie was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt and kind to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.

She grew up in a family of ten children in Canfield.

She graduated from Canfield High School in 1966.

Bonnie worked in the banking industry while raising three boys and putting herself through college for an associate degree at Youngtown State University.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her sons, who were her pride and joy. Bonnie enjoyed travel, whether it be local hikes on walking trails or traveling across the country. She traveled to China and Thailand with her sons for a trip of a lifetime, where she walked on the Great Wall of China, rode an elephant and ziplined. When she was at home, she was an avid reader of mysteries and enjoyed watching British mystery series.

Bonnie is survived by three sons, Keith Kupec of New Waterford, Duane Kupec of Des Moines, Washington and Scott (Qinhong Lin) Kupec of Monroe, Washington; six sisters, Virginia (Michael, deceased) Keshock of Columbiana, Patricia (Jesse) Mason of Shreveport, Louisiana, Theresa (Larry, deceased) Bostic of Salem, Janet (Pete) Bobby of Salem, Barbara (Richard) Nelson of Louisville, Diane (John) Dilling of New Waterford and three brothers, Robert Fitzwilliams of East Liverpool, Richard Fitzwilliams of Lisbon and Joseph Fitzwilliams, Jr., of Lisbon.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Kari Lankford, officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Bonnie’s memory.

