Bonnie L. Culp, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie L. Culp, age 73, of Salem, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation, Salem.

She was born, July 9, 1946 in Salem, a daughter of the late Jack and Eleanor Hall Brown, Sr.

Bonnie was a lifetime area resident and had worked as a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, James A, Culp, whom she married, July 24, 1965 and two brothers, Jack Brown, Jr. of Akron, Ohio and Rick Brown of Lebanon, Ohio.

Bonnie was preceded in death by three sons, Sean Culp, Scott Culp and an infant Son.

Per the families request no services will be held.

Burial will be in Zion Hill Cemetery, Columbiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

