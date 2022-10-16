NEGLEY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonita “Bonnie” Coburn, age 79, of Negley, died unexpectedly, on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at her home.

She was born on April 23, 1943, in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Albert Osman and the late Ruth Waite Fortune.

Bonnie devoted her life to her family, working as a homemaker. She enjoyed shopping and had a large collection of both shoes and purses. She also loved collecting figurines of geese and swans. She was not the best driver. In fact, her children said that she drove like a teenager. She will be greatly missed by her family and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Her husband, Donald Leroy Coburn, whom she married on February 18, 1961, preceded her in death on June 23, 2009.

Bonnie is survived by a daughter, Lisa (Robert) Winters of Austintown; two sons, Donald L. (Rebecca) Coburn, Jr. of North Lima and Randall (Diana) Coburn of Leetonia; two sisters, Leona and Janice; 16 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Rhonda Peterson; two sisters, Audrey and Lavonne and a brother, Billy.

Per her wishes, no public services will be held. Instead, private family services will be held at a later date.

She will be laid to rest nest to her husband at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana.

